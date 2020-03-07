Chesterfield mom goes viral on TikTok after shaving her head in solidarity for son’s alopecia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield mom has gone viral after shaving her head so her son with alopecia wouldn’t feel so alone.

Meghan Clifton said she started noticing her son was losing hair after seeing a small patchy spot. At first, the Chesterfield mom thought maybe her son, “J”, might have been nicked during a haircut.

But over the last couple of months, J’s gotten more spots. Clifton told 8News it’s been like being on a rollercoaster — progressing up and then dropping at high speed.

In the last 45 days, 7-year-old J’s hair loss has gotten significantly worse, his mom said. The family’s dermatologist even recommended that his Chesterfield County school allow him to wear a hat to school every day.

Clifton said she picked up on her son’s social cues — noticing that in public he tugs at his hat or walks faster, trying to stop others from noticing the bald spots on his head.

But Clifton said she refuses to be a parent who crosses their arms and does nothing.

So after J said something to the effect of ‘no one is going to like me because I’m losing my hair,’ Clifton said she asked, ‘what can I do to make you feel better?’

Clifton created a video on social media platform TikTok because of its “hands to the camera” feature that allows you to pause the video and then pick up recording in the same spot.

Since the video was posted on Thursday night, it has over 162,000 views. Clifton has more than doubled her following.

“I didn’t expect any of this,” Clifton told 8News.

WATCH: Chesterfield mom shaves head to support son with Alopecia