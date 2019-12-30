Chick-fil-A employee’s kindness goes viral

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A employee has gone viral for spreading kindness one order at a time.

Jeremiah Murrill has caught the attention of thousands on social media after a frequent customer posted a video of him taking an order.

“You are only sip away from having an awesome lunch meal. It will be our pleasure to serve you at the drive thru window after two more things — fit pump for each of you. You guys are awesome! Thanks so much for choosing Chick-Fil-A.” Jeremiah Murrill

Little did he know the video would be viewed nearly 200,000 times.

The 20-year-old started working at the fast-food chain a few years ago. He said he hopes to provide memorable service to customers.

“Your actions, your behavior or the way you interact with people matters,” Murrill said. ” It can transform a day.”

Murrill’s siblings also work at Chick-fil-A. He was even honored by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.