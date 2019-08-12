Chick-fil-A is now serving mac & cheese

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A’s menu just got a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals — or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A executive director of menu and packaging, said a statement.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also Monday, Chic-fil-A is rolling out a “Frosted Caramel Coffee” treat available for a limited time through Nov. 9.