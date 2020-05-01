Chick-fil-A rolling out ready-to-heat ‘Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits’

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is offering a new way to enjoy a family meal at home with their new Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits.

Beginning May 4, Chick-fil-A will begin rolling out the pre-measured, ready-to-heat meal kits with a step-by-step recipe to bring the meal together in less than 30 minutes.

The Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit, selling for $14.00, includes enough food for two adults.

Each kit comes with two seasoned, breaded, and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, and garlic and lemon pasta.

Customers can also customize their kit by swapping the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets with grilled or spicy filets.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A. “Our easy-to-prepare, dinnertime solution provides Chick-fil-A customers with all the ingredients needed for a homecooked meal, and all they have to do is simply visit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru or have a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit delivered right to their front door.”

Meals are available in the drive thru, through Chick-fil-A’s app or through a Chick-fil-A delivery partner, like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.