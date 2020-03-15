Chipolte offering free delivery through the end of March

(WRIC) — As people are encouraged to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, Chipolte announced it is offering free delivery through the end of March.

The chain said free delivery is for orders more than $10 from March 15 to March 31. You can place your order on the restaurant’s website or through its mobile app.

“Our Delivery Kitchen is like a Chipotle within a Chipotle, preparing real, fresh, personalized bowls and burritos solely for digital guests,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.

In addition to preexisting health and safety protocols, the restaurant said it is working to combat COVID-19 by:

Expanding emergency leave benefits for employees impacted by COVID-19.

Increasing sanitization of high-touch, high-traffic areas.

Elevating the frequency of employee personal hygiene requirements.

Introducing tamper-evident packaging seal for mobile pick-up and delivery orders.

Increased precautions in areas of the country where there have been emergencies declared due to COVID-19.

Establishing an internal task force to monitor and provide real-time guidance.

You can read more about the precautions they are taking on its website.

