Coca-Cola to start selling cherry vanilla coke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) — Starting next week, cherry vanilla Coca-Cola — along with a zero-sugar version — will be available for purchase in cans and bottles.
The flavor was inspired by man customers who mix cherry and vanilla coke at the company’s freestyle soda fountains.
Coca-Cola has about 51,000 freestyle machines and all of them are connected on a single digital platform.
The company gets regular updates from the machines and uses that information to highlight popular flavors on different screens.
According to Coca-Cola’s data, cherry vanilla coke is the most popular hybrid drink.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hyundai recalls cars for problem that can cause engine fires
- Banning skill games in Virginia could be bad bet for convenience store owners
- Man arrested after allegedly posing as an Uber, Lyft driver and sexually assaulting a woman
- U.S. House passes PROact in effort to help labor unions
- VA House advances bill to award electoral votes to national popular vote winner for POTUS