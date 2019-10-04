Cold Stone Creamery turns ice cream black for Halloween

(WTVO) — This year, Cold Stone Creamery is turning their ice cream black to celebrate Halloween.
For the month of October, Cold Stone is turning its Cake Batter ice cream into “Boo Batter,” which can be used for the new Trick or Treat Creation.
The new holiday creation features Boo Batter ice cream with Kit Kat pieces, M&Ms and Halloween Oreos with orange-colored cream filling, according to Bloody-Disgusting.
The new treat will also come in orange and black waffle cones.
