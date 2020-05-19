Company makes ‘bumper tables’ for restaurants amid virus

What's Trending?

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this image made from Saturday, May 16, 2020, video provided by Revolution Event Design & Production, “bumper tables,” created by the company and designed to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking, are debuted at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Md. (Katie Kirby/Revolution Event Design & Production via AP)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A company in Baltimore has created “bumper tables” designed to keep people 6 feet from each other while eating and talking in social settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report the inflated tube tables created by Revolution Event Design & Production were debuted at a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday.

The tables are designed with a hole in the middle to accommodate people around 4 to 6 feet tall.

Participants can then move themselves around using the wheels attached to the bottom of the table.

The company’s CEO says the tables are a fun way to maintain distance and still enjoy social settings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events