Company will pay you $1,000 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

(WFLA) — A streaming site wants to pay you $1,000 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.
MagellanTV is an online documentary streaming service that has selected a lineup of 16 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing.
The list includes:
- “Manson’s Missing Victims” 47 min
- “Manson 40 Years Later” 90 min
- “Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny” 44 min
- “Murder on the Internet” 86 min
- “Women on Death Row” 53 min
- “Killer in the Family” 45 min
- “Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind” 51 min
- “Last Confessions of the Cannibal” 58 min
- “Behind Bars” 288 min
- “Parachute Murder Plot” 46 min
- “Art Trafficking: Gray Market” 53 min
- “Crimes that Made History” 130 min
- “Jonestown: Paradise Lost” 200 min
- “Undercover Asia” 132 min
- “Trafficking Pills” 54 min
- “Delhi Cops” 92 min
MagellanTV says the perferred candidate can “handle the creepiest serial killer, the grizzliest details, and the haunting spookiness of the paranormal.”
The winning candidate will also have to “enthusiastically” document their 24-hour viewing experience on their social media channels.
If you are selected and succeed in watching 24 hours of crime documentaries without interruption, MegallanTV says you’ll walk away with $1,000 cash, a 1-year free membership to their streaming service, and three 3-month memberships for friends and family.
To apply for the job, click here.
