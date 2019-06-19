1  of  5
Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

(WFLA) — Summer is almost here, which means it’s officially ice cream season. And to celebrate this special time, Dairy Queen is treating its customers to free ice cream. 

On Friday, June 21, you can get a free ice cream come at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations. 

Customers can choose from an Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, a chocolate dipped cone or the regular vanilla cones. The offer is only valid if combined with a purchase. 

To take advantage, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.   

To download the app, click here.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here. 

