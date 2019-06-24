Deputy detains tortoise for blocking the road

(CNN Newsource) — A tortoise on a stroll in Florida wound up getting into trouble with the law.

“Gopherus genus” was “detained” by law enforcement for “refusing” to clear the road.

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the reptile during a routine patrol. He said he had a “heartfelt conversation” with the animal “regarding this risky behavior.”

After that, he decided to let the four-legged creature go on his own recognizance. But not before they took a selfie.

Gopher tortoises are the only of their kind that live east of the Mississippi River. They are protected by state law.

They can live as long as 60 years in the wild.