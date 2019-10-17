Disney dream job? Get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

(WJW) – Are you a big Disney fan? You could earn $1,000 just for watching all your favorite movies.
In anticipation of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, the website Reviews.org is selecting one Disney fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.
There are a few requirements:
— You must be 18 or older
— You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
— You must be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”
If you’re chosen as the biggest Disney fan, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ for a year and a Disney-themed movie watching kit including a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater popcorn kernels.
There is a list of movies you must watch:
101 Dalmatian
Aladdin
Boy Meets World
Cars
DuckTales
Finding Nemo
Frozen
Hercules
High School Musical
The Incredibles
Kim Possible
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion King
The Little Mermaid
Malcolm in the Middle
The Mandalorian
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Simpsons
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
That’s So Raven
Toy Story
Up
Wall-E
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Zootopia
To apply, you’ll need to answer a few questions and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie.
