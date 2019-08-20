Disneyland honors woman’s free admission ticket from 1985

ANAHEIM (KRON) — Back in 1985, a Canadian woman won a free admissions ticket to Disneyland while visiting the theme park.

The woman, who was 14 at the time, visited the park during its 30th anniversary and won the ticket as part of a promotion.

Back then, a ticket to the park cost $16.50.

Now the most basic ticket costs $90

Fast-forward to 2019, the mother of two visiting the Happiest Place on Earth still hadn’t used the free admissions ticket.

In true Disney fashion, the park honored her ticket — more than 30 years later.

She didn’t have to pay as much as a surcharge to enter the park.