Doctors pull entire beach towel out of python’s mouth

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – This is no magic trick…

Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a snake!

The family who owns Monty — the 18-year-old jungle carpet python — says she ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the small animal specialist hospital.

Vets were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using an endoscope then they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.

Monty is now back at home andd her owner says she is back to normal.

