Dollar General’s $5 beauty brand is going viral

by: WFLA, CNN

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A new make-up line is going viral and none of its products cost more than $5!

Video bloggers have generated buzz around the “Believe Beauty” line of cosmetics.

It’s a private-label line of lipsticks, eye shadows, nail polishes, and other beauty products that you can only get at Dollar General stores.

Beauty bloggers are talking about the brand on places like Youtube and Instagram.

Those reviews have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Experts say “Believe Beauty” is likely to take market share away from similar brands available at discount and drug stores.

