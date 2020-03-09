Driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate

SLIDELL, La. (WDAF) – A Louisiana driver who was recently pulled over for expired tags must have had quite the last two decades.

The driver reportedly told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

The tag license plate expired in 1997.

“We can’t make this stuff up!” the department captioned a photo of the expired plate. “…At least give us a good challenge.”

