Fierce ballerinas pose together in honor of Black History Month

BEAUMONT, Tx (ABC News) – Adorable ballerinas pose together in honor of Black History Month.
Inspired by famous ballerina Misty Copeland, a ballet company in Texas celebrated Black History Month with a fierce photoshoot.
The tiny dancers, part of an elite dance squad at the iRule Dance Studio in Beaumont, Texas, booked the photoshoot as a fun bonding experience but it quickly took on more meaning.
“These girls work so hard, and although they don’t complain about it, sometimes we like to do something fun,” Angela Malonson, whose 7-year-old Falon has been dancing with the company since she was 3, said. “It just so happened to be February and what better month to do in honor of Black History Month.”
LATEST HEADLINES
- MDOT superintendent helps woman deliver baby on side of I-20
- ‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion
- Food Explorer Club: The app for parents with kids who are picky eaters
- Border Patrol: Bus passengers still subject to immigration searches at highway checkpoints
- ‘Beyond Bags!’ fundraiser to benefit non-profit that helps local cancer patients