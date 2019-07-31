WATCH: Flight attendant greets passengers from overhead bin

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) — it’s not uncommon to be greeted by flight attendants when you board a plane, but they’re usually standing in the aisle.

Passengers on a Southwest flight were surprised to be greeted by a flight attendant hanging out in the overhead luggage bin.

They say she was in there for about five minutes, and didn’t get down until more than half of the airplane was boarded.

Passengers say she spent the time kindly greeting people boarding the plane.

The flight was bound for Atlanta from Nashville.

Southwest Airlines is known for it’s often quirky flight crews.

