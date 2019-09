A 3-year-old Florida boy received the warmest welcome back from his classmates after he rode out deadly Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Makai Simmons had his first day back at school Monday at the Learning City Academy in Pembroke Pines. He missed a week of school while he and his mom, Tekara Capron, were stuck in the Bahamas.

“As soon as he walked in, everyone just jumped up,” Capron said of her son’s first day back. “It was really emotional.”

Read the full story on ABC News’ website.