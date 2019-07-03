1  of  5
Florida residents being asked to kill iguanas

by: CNN Newsource

A green iguana looks for food in the grass at C.B. Smith park on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. As summer approaches more and more iguanas start to take over south Florida. They are known to be an invasive species, causing homeowner and sea wall damage along with carrying disease. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WPLG/CNN) – Florida residents have been given license to kill iguanas.

The green lizards have been in the sunshine state for decades, but their population has exploded recently.

State officials say there are too many iguanas in the state and they cause “erosion, degradation of infrastructure” of areas like canal banks and building foundations.

They can also be salmonella carriers.

“Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and the FWC encourages homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible,” the FWC said in a statement.

Now although some don’t see iguanas as edible some countries in the Caribbean do, calling them “Chicken of the trees.”

