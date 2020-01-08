Florida university installs pizza vending machine on campus

FLORIDA (CNN Newsource) — The University of North Florida is bringing students a cheesy delight with just the press of a button.

A vending machine — known as the ‘Pizza ATM’ — has recently been installed in one of the residence hall on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys the pizza, it’s moved to the convection oven and ready to eat in just minutes.

The university said it’s the only campus in the United States with this tasty option.