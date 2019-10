(CNN) – If you’re a fan of the TV show Friends and still need a costume, we have the perfect one for you.

It’s a giant turkey mask like the one Monica wore in season five.

The scene where she wears the turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler is infamous.

It’s now available on the gift-website Firebox.

Other popular Friends-related costumes include the ‘Holiday Armadillo’ and the ‘Spudnik’ potato suit.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the hit sitcom.