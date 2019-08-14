Grandson taking Grandma to all 61 U.S. National Parks

(CNN) — A man’s efforts to put some sightseeing into his grandma’s life has snowballed into an epic and adorable nationwide journey!

Brad Ryan is taking his grandmother joy on the adventure of a lifetime.

It started when joy expressed regret at not taking more trips during her life, so brad took her on a trip to the Smoky Mountains.

Then, he started a GoFundMe page to visit more national parks, and now, they’re on their way to seeing all 61 of them

They’ve seen the Grand Canyon, the Everglades, Mount Rushmore, and their adventure is going viral, with thousands following Brad’s Instagram account, grandmajoysroadtrip.

What started as some quality time together is shaping up to be an experience they’ll never forget.