Gray wolf pups out of their den and ‘thriving’

OAKLAND (KRON) — Four gray wolf pups at the Oakland Zoo are now accepting visitors after spending the past six weeks in their den.

The pups were born in May and are now “thriving,” according to zoo staff.

They live in a 2.16 acre habitat with their parents, Sequoia and Siskiyou, who have lived at the Oakland Zoo for more than a year.

In a statement, the zoo said the four wolf pups are now available for zoo guests to see.

The zoo is now focused on helping the pups create a pack.

“We are thrilled the pups are doing well-mom and dad have been amazing first-time parents,” said Darren E. Minier, assistant director of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research at the zoo. “Creating a pack is important to the emotional health of wolves; Siskiyou and Sequoia’s pups will have a forever home at Oakland Zoo with their parents.”