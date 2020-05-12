Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ will premiere on Disney Plus this summer

(WRIC) — The original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus — early!

The Tony award-winning production will be available for streaming worldwide on July 3, 2020.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2021. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney opted to release the film early and exclusively on Disney+.

The announcement was made by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Executive Chairman of the Disney Company Robert Iger announced on Good Morning America.

It’s only a matter of time…



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

We’re thrilled to bring the extraordinary @HamiltonMusical to #DisneyPlus on July 3. In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love & the power of people to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring. Thank you @Lin_Manuel! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 12, 2020

