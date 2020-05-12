Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ will premiere on Disney Plus this summer

(WRIC) — The original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus — early!
The Tony award-winning production will be available for streaming worldwide on July 3, 2020.
The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2021. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney opted to release the film early and exclusively on Disney+.
The announcement was made by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Executive Chairman of the Disney Company Robert Iger announced on Good Morning America.
Check out what Hamilton fans had to say on Twitter: