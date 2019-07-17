Happy National Hot Dog Day!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Let’s be frank, hot dogs are a staple of the summertime! Relish one today to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.
Grill up your own delicious dog or check out local restaurants around you for special deals to celebrate.
Here are some restaurants you can go to:
- Sonic Drive-In: The chain’s Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are $1 Wednesday when you enter promo code DOGS in the Sonic app. Limit five.
- 7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 Wednesday at the convenience store chain.