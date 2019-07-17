Breaking News
Happy World Emoji Day!

by: MaryCatherine Neal

New and improved ‘holding hands’ emoji showcases a variety of pairs. Apple photo.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To celebrate Word Emoji Day, Apple is giving users a sneak peak at some new emojis the company is working on.

Apple is releasing 50 new emojis this fall, including new foods, animals, and smiley-face options to spice up your texts. There is even a yawning emoji!

The company is striving to be more inclusive and diverse with the new releases. For instance, Apple is introducing prosthetic limbs, guide dogs, and a wheelchair later this year.

Apple is also updating the ‘holding hands’ emoji to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders to represent users better.

