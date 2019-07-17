Happy World Emoji Day!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To celebrate Word Emoji Day, Apple is giving users a sneak peak at some new emojis the company is working on.

Apple is releasing 50 new emojis this fall, including new foods, animals, and smiley-face options to spice up your texts. There is even a yawning emoji!

Apple photo.

Apple photo.

Apple photo.

Apple photo.

The company is striving to be more inclusive and diverse with the new releases. For instance, Apple is introducing prosthetic limbs, guide dogs, and a wheelchair later this year.

Apple is also updating the ‘holding hands’ emoji to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders to represent users better.