How do you pronounce GIF? Or is it Jif?

(CNN) – It’s a GIF for Jif.
The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “g” instead of a “j.”
It’s a partnership with Giphy – the popular gif search engine.
The jar even defines “GIF” – animated, looping images.
It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “g,” not a soft one.
However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the gif, has said in the past that it should be pronounced with a soft “g.”
Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.
GIF stands for graphics interchange format.
The limited-edition jars are on sale for $10 on Amazon.
