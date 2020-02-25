IHOP offers free pancakes on Tuesday for annual ‘IHOP National Pancake Day’

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The restaurant will celebrate its annual “IHOP National Pancake Day.”

Along with the free pancakes, you can enter a giveaway contest that includes 250,000 individual prizes, including IHOP-branded bikes, scooter and jackets. The grand prize winner will get free pancakes for life!

The day is also a fundraiser and IHOP encourages customers to donate to its partner charities including Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

IHOP says it has raised more than $30 million for the charities since the annual event began in 2006. The company hopes to raise $4 million this year.

IHOP says it has a quarter million pancakes available for Tuesday’s giveaway.