IHOP releasing panflakes cereal made up of pancake pieces

This photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – You’re still gonna have to visit IHOP if you want a rooty tooty fresh ‘n fruity pancakes. But not necessarily if you just crave some flapjacks.

The restaurant famous for breakfast is launching a new cereal called Panflakes.

Here’s a little taste of something we’re working on. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/6onHvTDYVh — IHOP (@IHOP) April 30, 2020

IHOP is being surprisingly coy about what we should expect but we can glean some clues from a picture of the box the company released.

It describes the pancake shaped bits as “Syrupy” “Crunchy” and “Pancakey.”

IHOP also isn’t saying exactly when you’ll see panflakes at your local grocer though if the box can be trusted, it will only be for a limited time.

So keep an eye out or you might miss them.