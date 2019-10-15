1  of  3
Is the shoe pink-white or grey-teal?

by: WANE Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Some might remember the gold and white dress from 2015 that divided the internet, or the Yancy/Laurel debate — this question isn’t that different.

Celebrities like Will Smith and Lizzo want to know: Is the shoe pink and white? Or is it grey and teal?

The picture of a right shoe is accompanied by the caption, “Right and left brain dominant, if ur right brain is dominant, u will see combination of pink and white color, and if ur left brain is dominant, u will see it in grey and green color. Try with ur loved ones, very interesting.”

