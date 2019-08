(CNN) — If you’re right-handed, try writing with your left hand for a few hours. If you’re left-handed, just kick back and relax because this Tuesday is all about you.

International Left-Handers Day is observed every year on Aug. 13.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom.

It pays tribute to all those hard-working left-handed people out there who have to put up with the bias of a mostly right-handed world.