It’s National Read Across America Day!

(WTNH) — Monday, March 2 is National Read Across Americal Day, so grab a favorite book and get to reading!

The National Education Association started ‘Read Across America’ to get children excited to read.

The day is also known as Dr. Suess Day in honor of his birthday. He’s best known for authoring over 60 children’s books.

Libraries, community centers and book stores across the country all get in on the action.

