Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provides cancer update 1 year after diagnosis

(WRIC) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he’s survived one year of living with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Trebek announced to fans on Twitter that he is one of 18-percent of patients to reach the milestone, but says it didn’t come without it’s hardships.

He said there were moments of great pain, days when some body functions shutdown, and sudden attacks of great depression.

The 79-year-old said despite those setbacks, he pushed on knowing not just his family, but several other cancer patients were counting on him.

“It would have certainly been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, and it would have certainly been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.” Alex Trebek

He even joked with friends saying, “the cancer won’t kill me, but the chemo treatments will.”

Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last March, and has since undergone treatment.

He ended his message saying, “if we take it one day at a time.. with a positive attitude anything is possible.”

LATEST HEADLINES: