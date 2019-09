(WRIC) — Katie Dupree is back on the air after getting married nearly two weeks ago.

Katie and her husband Chris got engaged last year in Florida. The pair met in June of 2017.

It’s been an amazing adventure, and I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side“ Katie Dupree

The wedding took place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at The Manor House at Kings Charter in Mechanicsville.

The most perfect day, captured beautifully ❤️ Can’t say enough good things!! Reagan Studioshttps://legacy.mediazilla.com/CpxzhomP6 Posted by Katie Dupree 8News on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

To watch Katie and Chris’ wedding video, click here.