KFC ‘Chicken & Donuts’ coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yes it’s true, Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing Chicken and Donuts in the Richmond area.

According to Business Insider, KFC is adding doughnuts to the menu at more than 40 locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Richmond.

The KFC chicken and donuts will be served in 2 ways:

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts basket, which pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts sandwich, which sandwiches a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts

The chicken and doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two donuts. The sandwich is priced at $6, or as a combo meal for $8.

You can add a hot donut to any meal for $1.