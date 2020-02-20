KFC launches fried chicken and doughnut sandwich nationwide

Breaking News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIN) – KFC is offering a sweet alternative in the chicken sandwich war. The Colonel has cooked up a fried chicken and donut sandwich — a fried chicken fillet sandwiched between two glazed donuts.

The sandwich will appear at restaurants beginning Feb. 24 and will be available through March 16th, or while supplies last, according to KFC.

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S. Zahumensky says the donuts will be glazed-to-order.

KFC and donut fans can experience this sweet and savory meal in a variety of options starting at $5.49:

  • Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy chicken tenders, paired with one donut. Also available as a big basket meal, which includes two donuts.
  • Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts.
  • Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by adding a donut to any meal for an additional cost.

KFC will open a pop-up shop called “The Colonel’s (Chicken &) Donuts Shop” for one day only in Los Angeles.

The shop will open Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving only Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. As a special treat, the first 50 customers in line will receive a free Colonel’s Dozen, a mix of six KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders and six glazed-to-order donuts. Guests can RSVP here.

