Kohl’s stores are now accepting Amazon returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kohl’s is making it easier for Amazon shoppers to save time and money.

You can now return eligible items from Amazon at Kohl’s stores around the country, excluding Anchorage, Alaska, according to the company’s website.

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 stores in the contiguous US.

Below are step by step instructions from Kohl’s website on how to make Amazon returns at Kohl’s:

Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option Amazon will email you a QR code Bring the item(s) you’re returning to a participating Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate in-store Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return for free

Don’t forget to make sure the items are eligible to be returned.