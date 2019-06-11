Krispy Kreme in Times Square will have glaze waterfall, world’s largest ‘Hot Light’

(WFLA) – Doughnut lovers get excited!

Krispy Kreme announced Monday they will open a Times Square Flagship store in early 2020, featuring a “glaze waterfall”.

The new 4,500 square foot doughnut shop will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts – and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The store will feature the world’s largest Hot Light and will also showcase the end-to-end doughnut-making process.

Krispy Kreme says the store will serve hot and fresh doughnuts 24 hours a day and will include a walk-up window where guests can purchase Original Glazed Doughnut dozens, pre-packed assorted dozens and coffee. There will also be an interior “grab-and-go” counter featuring pre-packed dozens of Original Glazed® Doughnuts, select assortments, and merchandise the release said. And don’t forget the glaze waterfall, where you can watch a fresh dough float down a river of grease.