Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s to create peanut butter-filled doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, August 5, and for a limited time, Krispy Kreme will be selling Reese’s Peanut Butter filled doughnuts as part of its partnership with the candy company.

There are two versions of the filled doughnut: The Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut and the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut. The peanut lovers is filled with more peanut butter than chocolate and the chocolate lovers is filled with more chocolate than peanut butter. The doughnut shop offers a special two-pack of the new doughnuts so guests can enjoy both versions.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

For more information about the new doughnuts check out their descriptions below:

The Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate Original Glazed® doughnut filled with Reese’sPeanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter icing drizzle. Click here for nutrition facts.



The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate Original Glazed® doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle. Click here for nutrition facts.