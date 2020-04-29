Krispy Kreme to roll out fruity glazed, filled donuts for a limited time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Krispy Kreme will soon roll out a fresh take on its popular doughnuts with new fruit-filled and glazed flavors.

These fresh off the line doughnuts will come in three fruity flavors: Strawberry, Key Lime, and Lemon.

NEW #FreshOffTheLine in your fav #fruit flavors, filled & unfilled versions – #Strawberry #KeyLime & #Lemon! 🍩 Starting Strawberry Tues 4/28, for 4 days only through Fri 5/1/!🍓



Key Lime & Lemon to follow. Participating US & CAN shops only- all info here https://t.co/rQZMmBzE2m pic.twitter.com/Uhd4BZmlj0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 26, 2020

Krispy Kremes says the doughnuts will be released in the next few weeks, with Strawberry Glaze up first, available from April 28-May 1. Key Lime Glaze, available from May 5-8, and Lemon Glaze, available from May 12-15.

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts are a fresh take on one of the season’s most loved fruits. Both doughnuts are covered in a strawberry glaze, with the Original Filled featuring a light and airy strawberry Kreme.

Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of their Original Glaze. The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme.

Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts feature the return of the fan favorite lemon glaze flavor, combining zesty lemon and their sweet, signature glaze. The Original Filled doughnut version is filled with delicious lemon Kreme filling.

#FreshOffTheLine & available NOW, NEW Strawberry Glazed & Strawberry Kreme Filled are here!​ 🍩🍓🎉 Grab yours TODAY through Fri 5/1 ONLY!



Key Lime & Lemon to follow. Participating US & CAN shops only – via #drivethru, #pickup & #delivery. All info here https://t.co/rQZMmBzE2m. pic.twitter.com/7UkHKylHLH — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 28, 2020

You can buy the doughnuts at a local Krispy Kreme drive-thru, through curbside pick-up or delivery right to your doorstep.

