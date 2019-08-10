Breaking News
Crews working to put out brush fire near Chesterfield Airport, part of VA-288 shut down

Lobsterman in Maine catches rare, 1 in 100 million cotton candy lobster

What's Trending?

by: WFLA/CNN

Posted: / Updated:

FALMOUTH, Maine (WFLA/CNN) – Lightning strikes twice for a lobsterman in Maine after he caught a one in 100 million lobster for the second time!

John Mcinnes found this purple, blue and pink speckled lobster in one of his traps last week.

Those colors give this particular variation the nick-name “Cotton candy lobster.”

Mcinnes says he caught the same exact crustacean last October — but he threw it back because it was too small to keep.

This time, he’s hanging onto it — but he doesn’t plan to sell it.

He’s got it in a holding tank while he looks for an aquarium to donate it to.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events