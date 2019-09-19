Man locks chocolate in fridge to keep wife from eating it

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Are you a believer in the adage, “What’s mine is yours, what’s yours is mine?”

One woman learned the hard way that that is not the case in her marriage after she found chocolate locked in a safe in the fridge so she couldn’t have access to it.

Stacey Lowe shared the photos to Facebook, venting her frustrations about her husband who “doesn’t want to share his chocolate.”

“So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f—ing fridge safe because he’s an a–h— and doesn’t want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!”

She later updated her post with a link to purchase similar safes for the fridge, saying, “Think I need to invest in one for myself now, two can play that game!”

“I laughed at first, but then told him it’s like torture because I can see what is in there,” Lowe told The Sun. “It’s like showing me what I can’t have. He’s saying he’s going to get another one for the cupboard now for his crisps and sweets.”

“We are both foodies but I can’t resist chocolate,” she added.

Lowe told the publication she’s determined to get into the safe and will keep guessing until she cracks the code.

Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else’s hands?