Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

This Aug. 21, 2019, photo, shows Popeye’s new chicken sandwich, the spicy version, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

(WFLA) – A Tennessee man claims he spent “countless hours” finding something else to eat after Popeyes Chicken ran out of its popular crispy sandwich this week. So he’s suing the chain for wasting his time, WTVC reported.

The lawsuit, which is seeking $5,000 in damages, alleges that Popeyes engaged in “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices by entity to public.”

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” the man filing the summons, Craig Barr told the Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

Barr said he answered a “blacklist” Craigslist ad from a friend of a man claiming to be a Popeyes worker who said he was selling chicken sandwiches out of the back of the restaurant for $24.

Barr said the man took his money, but he never received the sandwich.

“Countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day- still no sandwich,” Barr said.

Barr said he filed the lawsuit to stand up to “big corporate,” according to the newspaper.

He was assigned a court date at the end of October.