May the fourth be with you – it’s National “Star Wars” Day!

(CNN) – It’s going to be a great week for “Star Wars” fans!

Not only will there be a new release, but National “Star Wars” Day is on May the fourth.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase “May The Force Be With You” and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic but don’t worry. On May the fourth, Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

Tomorrow, the complete Skywalker Saga arrives ✨ Start streaming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UggofhUuOu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 3, 2020

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.