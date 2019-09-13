Memphis baby born on 9/11 at 9:11, weighing 9 lbs 11 oz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — Every year on Sept. 11, the nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our country’s history.

But for one family in Memphis, this year 9/11 brought them a little miracle.

Christina Brown came into this world on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds and 11 ounces at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

“We have a true 9/11 baby,” said dad Justin Brown.

Chrstina’s mom, Cametrione Brown, was scheduled for a C-section. They got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

“Time was just rollin then all of a sudden we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know they called it 9/11 and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!’” recalled Justin Brown.

Even the delivery room doctor was shocked by the numbers.

“The doctor is excited she’s like, ‘Oh my God this is a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby!’” said Brown.

Rachel Laughlin, Parent Care Coordinator: “Oh I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is,” said parent care coordinator Rachel Laughlin.

A new life was brought into this world on a day the nation feels so much sadness and loss.

“I can remember being in 8th grade when it happened,” recalled Cametrione Brown.

“I think I was in 9th grade when it happened. So when I heard the numbers go across I was like this is, this is weird, it’s crazy,” said dad Justin Brown.

But 18 years later, this family said baby Christinia is a miracle.

“On that day 9/11 you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” said Cametrione Brown. “I feel relieved. I knew she was going to be a big baby. I didn’t know how big.”

Christina is in the NICU, getting some extra oxygen after having minor lung issues but her parents say she will be OK.

They can’t wait for her future.

“Very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house,” said Justin Brown.