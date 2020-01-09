NBA star Trae Young helps wipe out more than $1 million in medical debt for struggling families

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Rising NBA star Trae Young has helped wipe out more than $1 million in medical debt for residents in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that raises funds to relieve past-due medical debts.

Young reportedly made a donation of $10,000 through his organization, the Trae Young Foundation, which allowed the nonprofit to purchase and abolish more than $1,059,000 in overdue debts.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” Young said in a statement. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy and forgive medical debt across the country, targeting accounts of individuals that are at least two times below the federal poverty level, are in insolvent or have debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income.