1  of  3
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Henrico police release ID of pedestrian killed crossing Nine Mile Road Massive sinkhole causes road closure in Henrico County

Nickelodeon theme park opening this week

What's Trending?

by: WIVB Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey this Friday.

“Nickelodeon Universe” is an eight-and-a-half-acre park — the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It’s located at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions.

Among the coasters, the Shellraiser, which features a 122-foot drop.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And, in true Nickelodeon fashion, there will be plenty of entertainment on the Slime Stage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events