Norfolk PD takes No. 1 spot at national ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue’ competition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bruno willed it into being.

Just over a year after wowing the country with their lip sync rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” the Norfolk Police Department took the top spot in an hour-long tribute to first responders’ viral fun last summer.

The CBS special “Lip Sync to the Rescue” on Monday night was hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and featured country artist Luke Bryan.

Viewers were asked to vote for their favorite lip sync during the program, which showcased law enforcement and fire departments from across the country.

Norfolk was seen as a major favorite going into the show, and ended up beating out another heavyweight in the Seattle Police Department to take the title.

And they got a little late help just before showtime, with a shoutout from Bruno himself.

In addition to bragging rights and national fame, Norfolk also won $100,000, with Seattle earning $50,000.