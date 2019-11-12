Just in time for the holidays, Oreo has released Chocolate Candy Eggs.
The creme-filled eggs look a lot like Cadbury’s signature candy, but instead of a sweet filling, these chocolate spheres are filled with Oreo’s vanilla creme that has speckles of crunchy chocolate cookie bits.
You can buy these delicious eggs in Walmart stores or online for $3.48. If you’d like to buy the treat online, click here.
Oreo fans are giving their opinion about these new arrivals.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays
- For KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
- No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
- Democrats’ wins could revive efforts to bring down Virginia’s Confederate statues
- Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Richmond has closed